CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0118 on Major Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and $3.19 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.03 or 0.00412434 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,402.57 or 0.99900649 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.