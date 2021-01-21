DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0034

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $4,549.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00061658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00530392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00041778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.33 or 0.03863082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016772 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars.

