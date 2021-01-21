DAOstack (GEN) Trading 23.7% Higher Over Last Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 90.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $88,091.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,447.76 or 1.00141231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00024989 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012858 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

