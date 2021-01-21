David Linetsky Sells 5,136 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 5,136 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $330,142.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $66.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -110.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,034,000 after buying an additional 125,665 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,469,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,224,000 after buying an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after buying an additional 220,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 724,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after buying an additional 138,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.