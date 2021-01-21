DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Trading 16.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) traded up 16.1% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $7.00. The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $6.57. 4,743,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 2,745,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DBV Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

