DecentBet (DBET) Trading Down 82.2% Over Last Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One DecentBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $108,685.26 and $344.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 82.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.00531435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00042096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,222.68 or 0.03892711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

