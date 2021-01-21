Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,395 over the last 90 days. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delcath Systems stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.61% of Delcath Systems worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

