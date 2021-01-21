Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €170.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €132.09 ($155.40).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €131.15 ($154.29) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €120.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €103.00. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion and a PE ratio of -26.98. Delivery Hero SE has a 52-week low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

