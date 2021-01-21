Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 105,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 70,690 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 695.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $188,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,853.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,665,961 shares of company stock valued at $117,766,047. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

NYSE:DELL opened at $77.05 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

