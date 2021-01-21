Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Separately, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,652,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

