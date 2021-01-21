Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $151,000 Holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BFT opened at $17.47 on Thursday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

