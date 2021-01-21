Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $20.34 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.1% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Visa by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $401.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.06. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.