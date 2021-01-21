Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lyft by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lyft by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lyft by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $8,882,182.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,047 shares of company stock valued at $43,261,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

LYFT stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

