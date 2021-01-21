Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 112,601 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 169.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,601 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,209,000 after buying an additional 980,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 206,374 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,769,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,707,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

