Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 12,600 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EIG. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the third quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

EIG opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $951.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of -0.03. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $44.90.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $498,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Kroner acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $308,307 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

