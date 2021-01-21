Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $60,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

