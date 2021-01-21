Denali Advisors LLC Has $7.42 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 340,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $93.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.