Denali Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.