Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

