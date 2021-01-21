Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up 1.0% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,990,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,985 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Garmin by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,275,000 after buying an additional 194,108 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after buying an additional 788,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,234,000 after buying an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $123.98 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

