Denali Advisors LLC Sells 10,200 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

Shares of BK opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

