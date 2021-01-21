Denali Advisors LLC Trims Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. PACCAR accounts for 1.1% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

