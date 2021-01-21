Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of DENN opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Denny’s by 71.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 424.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.