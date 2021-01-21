Dent (DENT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $858,577.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Dent has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $26.34 million and $858,577.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.00543598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.50 or 0.03894062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016568 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,534,462,735 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.