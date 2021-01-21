Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €24.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.40 ($24.00).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

