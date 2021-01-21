Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €24.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.40 ($24.00).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

