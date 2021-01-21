Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $128.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PKG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a sell rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.82.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $148.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.86 and its 200-day moving average is $116.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 136,374 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,496,000 after purchasing an additional 107,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 113,404 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

