Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) Given a €45.40 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DBAN has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €41.30 ($48.59) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

DBAN opened at €37.90 ($44.59) on Wednesday. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a one year low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a one year high of €42.50 ($50.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $570.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is €34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.01.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

