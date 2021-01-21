DHT (NYSE:DHT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.40

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $5.56. DHT shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 2,107,629 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a market cap of $807.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 46,838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $666,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 41,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

