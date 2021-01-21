DHT (NYSE:DHT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.40

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $5.56. DHT shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 2,107,629 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a market cap of $807.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of -0.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 46,838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $666,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 41,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.
About DHT (NYSE:DHT)
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
