Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.54

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.54 and last traded at $62.54, with a volume of 372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.23.

DLGNF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $386.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dialog Semiconductor Plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

