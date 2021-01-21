Diamond Platform Token Price Tops $2.91 on Major Exchanges (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Diamond Platform Token has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $3,238.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be bought for $2.91 or 0.00008438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.45 or 0.00543362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.56 or 0.03883087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012949 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token is a token. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,723,082 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com . Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Certified Diamond Coin is a standard token created on Ethereum blockchain and backed by diamonds of 0.05 carats or more. CDC can be used for depositing and safeguarding capital, as well as for making payments. CDC pricing is based on diamonds. This aims to deliver a stability guarantee that is absent from similar stablecoins linked to financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

