Digital Gold Price Hits $54.51 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for about $54.51 or 0.00155699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $737,484.75 and approximately $1.00 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00049955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00120292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00073315 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00255347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00064280 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,046.43 or 0.94399648 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

