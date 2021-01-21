Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.47

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.47 and traded as high as $70.56. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $69.06, with a volume of 1,675,328 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average is $49.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $37,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 151.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $413,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

