Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $23.08

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.08, but opened at $26.05. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 166,515 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) by 342.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

