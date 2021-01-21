Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 35.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.94.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

