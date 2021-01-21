Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.02. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

