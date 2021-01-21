Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.94.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,352. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.02.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,263 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 282.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 36.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

