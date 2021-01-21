dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

DMYD opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.19. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.