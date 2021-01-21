DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $8,882,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in PPG Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

PPG stock opened at $144.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average is $130.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

