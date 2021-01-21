DNB Asset Management AS Sells 600 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $236.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.80.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.