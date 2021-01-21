Dock (DOCK) Price Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Dock has a market cap of $15.18 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dock has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00061280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00542529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.59 or 0.03938633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016172 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,000,889 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

