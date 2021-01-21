Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Trimmed by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

NYSE D opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3,579.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

