Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Shares of D stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3,579.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

