DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.85.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.