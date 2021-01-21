DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.06.

NYSE DTE opened at $122.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 10,272.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in DTE Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in DTE Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

