Dudley & Shanley Inc. Makes New $15.25 Million Investment in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 530,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,254,000. Covetrus comprises approximately 2.8% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Covetrus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVET stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($8.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at $755,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,556 shares of company stock worth $330,967 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

