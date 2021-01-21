Dudley & Shanley Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 4.9% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,903 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Shares of ECL opened at $218.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

