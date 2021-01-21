Dynamic Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $70,003.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $70,003.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,736.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.15 or 0.03837893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.00419303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.95 or 0.01401831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00558111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.50 or 0.00430377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00273361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022443 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,257,483 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

