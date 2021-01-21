Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Cut to $27.25

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $31.50 to $27.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.95.

EGLE stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $48.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 8,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

