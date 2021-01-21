East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.10

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $62.58, with a volume of 20805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.52.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,533 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,279,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 360,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 396.3% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 285,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 227,688 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

