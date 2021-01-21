Eastern Bank Sells 37,974 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,974 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,776,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

